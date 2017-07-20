‘BJP members’ in West Bengal working independently after ‘facing neglect’

Basu is a former state secretary of BJP’s Yuva Morcha. At present, he does not hold any position in the party but claims to be a member of the state BJP. “I have not done any anti-party activity that the leadership will expel me from the party. I am still a member of the party,” he said. Basu is a former state secretary of BJP’s Yuva Morcha. At present, he does not hold any position in the party but claims to be a member of the state BJP. “I have not done any anti-party activity that the leadership will expel me from the party. I am still a member of the party,” he said.

Some ‘BJP members’ in the state under the banner of Narendra Modi Vichar Manch have allegedly started working independently after being “neglected” by the party leadership. President of Narendra Modi Vichar Manch (West Bengal) Sandip Basu said the platform has been floated by long-time BJP workers in the state who have been “disrespected” by the present state BJP leadership.

“It is an NGO which works for the people. Those who have worked as BJP workers for a long time in the district and block levels, are part of this platform. These workers have bled for the party but the present state party leadership has not shown them the respect they deserve. As a result, they have decided to work independently. Our aim is to strengthen the BJP,” Basu told The Indian Express.

Asked why he didn’t take permission from the state BJP before creating such a platform, Basu said, “We have only appealed to those who have been with the party for a long time. These workers and leaders have been neglected by the state leadership. We will, however, not revolt against them. We will only aware people about the projects, which have been initiated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. We are not bothered about what the state leadership thinks about us.”

Basu said that they have formed 14 district-level committees with long-time BJP workers and leaders.

State BJP Secretary Sayantan Basu, however, said that action would be taken against those who have been engaging in activities not permitted by the leadership.

“This organisation (Narendra Modi Vichar Manch) is not affiliated to the BJP. There are some organisations which have mushroomed in the state and we have got reports that they are taking money from the people in the name of the BJP. If any member has engaged in such activities then action will be taken against him,” the secretary said.

