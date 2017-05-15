BJP meets to assess Punjab loss, says alliance with SAD remains strong

False propaganda created by the Congress and AAP on issue of drugs, unemployment, sand mafia, liquor, transport among others overpowered our campaign: Punjab BJP chief Vijay Sampla False propaganda created by the Congress and AAP on issue of drugs, unemployment, sand mafia, liquor, transport among others overpowered our campaign: Punjab BJP chief Vijay Sampla

Punjab unit of the BJP held its first working committee meet in Ludhiana after the SAD-BJP alliance’s defeat in the state Assembly polls, and blamed ‘non-projection’ of developmental work for the election debacle in the state.

The meeting was attended by Ram Lal, national general secretary (organisation), Prashant Jha, state in-charge of the party and Vijay Sampla, state BJP president.

At the meeting, BJP leaders blamed Congress for making a false promise to farmers of complete loan waiver, and also condemned the present government’s decision to snap free power to gaushalas. Speaking to the media, Sampla said that “after discussions, it has been noted that major failure of SAD-BJP was in non-projection of its works which led to the defeat in Punjab polls”.

“We undertook various projects from roads to flyovers and other projects. All sorts of development took place in Punjab in 10 years, but we failed to highlight it. The false propaganda created by Congress and AAP on issue of drugs, unemployment, sand mafia, liquor, transport among others overpowered our campaign,” said Sampla. About AAP leader H S Phoolka’s allegation that his party MLAs had been offered up to Rs 15 crore to switch loyalties, he said: “We will not accept any AAP MLAs in our party even if they offer us Rs 15 crore. It is a blatant lie and AAP is known for spreading lies to garner attention.”

Asked about the future of the SAD-BJP alliance, he added: “Our alliance is as strong as ever and we shall be contesting coming civic polls in Punjab together…” Attacking the Congress government in the state, he said: “It is because of loan waiver assurance of Congress that farmers did not pay back loans and now they have become defaulters. They will be under more pressure now,” he said.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now