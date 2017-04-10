BJP meet with allies from states today

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP president Amit Shah. (Express Photo by Praveen Khanna) Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP president Amit Shah. (Express Photo by Praveen Khanna)

The BJP is hosting a meeting of leaders of 31 regional and smaller parties, which are its coalition partners from across the states, in the national capital on Monday. This will be the first such meeting since the BJP came to power at the Centre.

Around 50 leaders from various parties are expected at the meeting at Pravasi Bharatiya Kendra, Chanakyapuri. Shah as well as Prime Minister Narendra Modi will meet the leaders.

The event is being held days after BJP president Amit Shah urged his party MPs to work hard to see the lotus (party symbol) blooming from Kashmir to Kanyakumari. According to a party leader, the move will strengthen the BJP’s efforts to spread its roots in every state and send a “positive message” about the Modi government to everyone in the country.

“Apart from boosting coordination between the NDA allies, this meeting will bolster the BJP’s attempts to win more seats in 2019 (Lok Sabha polls),” said the leader.

The meeting assumes significance as the party has started preparations for the upcoming presidential elections. At an Idea Exchange with The Indian Express, senior BJP leader Ram Madhav has said the BJP could go for a person who “enjoys broader consensus and of whom largely all the parties are supportive” will be chosen. With the thumping victories of the BJP in Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand, the party and its allies are in a comfortable position to choose a President of their choice.

Among the 31 parties attending the meet will be the Shiv Sena, SAD, LJP and members of the North-East Democratic Alliance like Naga People’s Front and Sikkim Democratic Front.

