BJP meet begins today: Focus on demonetisation, surgical strikes

Demonetisation and the cross-border surgical strikes of last September are likely to be key themes of the BJP’s economic and political resolutions at the two-day national executive that starts in Delhi on Friday.

The national executive decides the political line of the party and the political strategy whenever there is an upcoming election. It is attended by former party presidents, sitting chief ministers and a host of delegates from across the country. The event will be inaugurated by party president Amit Shah on Friday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will deliver his concluding address on Saturday.

Demonetisation is likely to be the primary theme of the economic resolution. It will laud the decision as a bold one and thank the government for cracking down on black money and corruption as per the poll promise.

The political resolution is expected to emphasise how the dual surgical strikes against black money and terror have changed not just the BJP’s image among Indians but also dramatically altered India’s image in the world community as a more assertive and proactive entity.

The meet will also have to take a call on whether the BJP will project a CM face in the upcoming elections. The national executive is expected to discuss the ground situation in all poll-bound states, with the focus on Uttar Pradesh. Many in the BJP want the party to adopt the line that CM Akhilesh Yadav has violated a tenet of Indian culture by going against the wishes of his father.