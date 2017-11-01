BJP meddling in AIADMK affairs, claims Sasikala-Dhinakaran faction leader

V K Sasikala; above. “We doubt if the Election Commission, though an independent body, will function independently in the symbol dispute case,”said V Pugazhendhi. V K Sasikala; above. “We doubt if the Election Commission, though an independent body, will function independently in the symbol dispute case,”said V Pugazhendhi.

The AIADMK’s Sasikala-Dhinakaran faction leader, V Pugazhendhi, on Wednesday accused the BJP of meddling in internal issues of his party and intimidating members of his camp. He also said that they had doubts if the Election Commission will function independently in the symbol dispute case with the Palaniswami-Panneerselvam faction.

Citing Tamil Nadu Deputy Chief Minister O Panneerselvam’s meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Pugazhendhi claimed that it was “evident” that the prime minister “had a say” in the AIADMK issues. “Tamil Nadu BJP leaders are threatening us in the name of raids. With support from the BJP, the ruling faction of AIADMK is pressuring us. I ask Prime Minister Modi why he was involved in the AIADMK affairs,” Pugazhendhi told reporters in New Delhi.

“We doubt if the Election Commission, though an independent body, will function independently in the symbol dispute case,” he added.

Asked if his faction was trying to create a “false narrative” to conceal lack of support from party cadres in the symbol dispute case, Pugazhendhi claimed that they had facts to back their accusations. “In a speech, Tamil Nadu minister K T Rajendra Balaji of EPS-OPS faction had said nobody can shake the AIADMK as long as Prime Minister Narendra Modi supported them.

“Also Panneerselvam had on many instances accepted that he discussed party issues with Modi,” he said.

The AIADMK’s Karnataka state secretary also hit out at rival faction leader V Maitreyan, accusing him of misleading the Centre and trying to show Sasikala faction in bad light. “Recently Maitreyan has issued a memorandum seeking disqualification of three Rajya Sabha members belonging to our faction,” he said.

“He was in the BJP earlier and because of that network, he is able to meet Union ministers frequently and pass on misleading information about our faction,” Pugazhendhi alleged.

