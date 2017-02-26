BJP means ‘Business Jalao Party’: Akhilesh Das on note ban

Stung by ‘SCAM’ and ‘KASAB’ barbs, former Union minister and Congress leader Akhilesh Das today dubbed BJP as ‘Business Jalao Party’ for resorting to demonetisation last November. Stung by ‘SCAM’ and ‘KASAB’ barbs, former Union minister and Congress leader Akhilesh Das today dubbed BJP as ‘Business Jalao Party’ for resorting to demonetisation last November.

Stung by ‘SCAM’ and ‘KASAB’ barbs, former Union minister and Congress leader Akhilesh Das today dubbed BJP as ‘Business Jalao Party’ for resorting to demonetisation last November. “Thanks to demonetisation, nearly ten crore jobs have been lost. It was not notebandi, it was rather deshbandi,” Das told reporters here adding “BJP stands for Business Jalao Party.”

Das’ retort came against the backdrop of Prime Minister Narendra Modi describing ‘SCAM’ as an acronym for Samajwadi Party, Congress, Akhilesh and Mayawati and BJP president Amit Shah dubbing ‘KASAB’ as the one for Congress, SP and Behenji (Maywati).

The BSP supremo has already described BJP as ‘Bhartiya Jumla (rhetoric) Party’ and punned with Modi’s initials saying they stood for “Mr Negative Dalit Man.”

Das, at his press conference, accused BJP of trying to break the country’s backbone with its demonetisation decision.

The former Union minister claimed there is a strong under-current in favour of the SP-Congress combine.

“In 2017 Akhilesh will become the CM, and in 2019, Congress Vice-President Rahul Gandhi will become the Prime Minister,” he added.