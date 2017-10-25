BJP, MDF merge ahead of 2018 Mizoram assembly polls

Assembly elections will be held in 2018 in Mizoram. Assembly elections will be held in 2018 in Mizoram.

The BJP and the Maraland Democratic Front(MDF) today formally merged at a function held in southern Mizoram’s Siaha town before the state assembly poll scheduled to be held next near.

The MDF dissolved the party and declared that the party has merged with the BJP along with two of its members of Mara Autonomous District Council (MADC).

The MDF President M Laikaw said that the party has merged with the BJP, a national party, to counter the Congress which ruled the state and the MADC.

The MDF had earlier formed alliance with the Mizo National Front (MNF) and contested the 2008 and 2013 state assembly polls together.

The merger meeting was attended by BJP state unit president John V Hluna and top MDF leaders, including its president M Laikaw.

