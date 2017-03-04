Road clear for Shiv Sena as BJP steps aside from Mumbai mayor race; Fadnavis says govt is stable

Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis. Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis.

Paving the way for Shiv Sena, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnvais cleared the air on Mumbai’s mayoral battle on Saturday when he said the BJP won’t contest Mumbai mayoral and deputy mayoral polls. In a statement to the media, Fadnavis said,”BJP corporators will act as watchdogs of transparency in BMC.” Dispelling doubts about the Maharashtra government’s stability, Fadnavis said, “No threat to my government, it is stable.” Making it amply clear that BJP won’t be compromising on transparency, the state chief minister also said: “We will not be in the opposition, we will support the ruling party but will not compromise on transparency.”

Despite being partners in central and state governments, the Shiv Sena and BJP fought the recently concluded Brihanamumbai Municipal Corporation polls separately. After the results were announced, the Shiv Sena emerged as the single largest party in the 227-member council with 84 seats. BJP followed in close with 82. Congress was decimated as it secured the third spot with only 31 seats, while NCP got nine corporators while MNS bagged seven seats. The NCP has already stated it will stay away from the Mayoral elections. In a statement to the media, state NCP President Sunil Tatkare had said the party would not enter into any understanding with both Shiv Sena or the BJP.

The Congress too refrained from giving support to the Shiv Sena for installing its Mayor. Sanjay Nirupam, Congress’ state unit president had earlier told the media in an interview that the party was planning to hold discussions with like-minded parties for a common candidate in Mayor’s election.

