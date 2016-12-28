BJP: Mayawati using Dalit card to hide corruption

BSP chief Mayawati BSP chief Mayawati

COUNTERING BSP chief Mayawati’s attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the BJP on Tuesday alleged that the former Uttar Pradesh chief minister was using her Dalit identity to hide corruption. The BJP said development of Dalits should not be mortgaged to the corruption of one party and its leader.

“Her allegations are baseless and we reject them with the contempt they deserve. If the Enforcement Directorate does a routine exercise, why is she so rattled? Will your corruption be hidden in the name of Dalits? Does Mayawati want to say that her corruption should be seen as a fight against Dalits? It is an insult to Dalits,” said Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad. Stating that the BSP chief has not denied the deposits made in the party’s account, he asked, “It raises a bigger question: is it donation or a money-conversion exercise… Development of Dalits cannot be mortgaged to the corruption of one party or a leader.”

Questioning Mayawati’s claim on the source of the funds, Prasad said: “Small currencies were converted into bigger bills and the money was not deposited in August, September and October, but soon after demonetisation. It raises a lot of suspicion.” He said it was now clear why the BSP leader opposed demonetisation so strongly.

Prasad dismissed Mayawati’s claim that the BJP was pushing a formal alliance between the Congress and SP for the Uttar Pradesh assembly polls.“As far as the BJP is concerned, even if SP, BSP and Congress come together, we will emerge victorious,” he said.