Rajasthan BJP MLA Kirti Kumari dies of swine flu

BJP MLA from Mandalgarh in Rajasthan's Bhilwara Kirti Kumari.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA from Mandalgarh constituency in Rajasthan’s Bhilwara district Kirti Kumari died of swine flu around 7 am on Monday, news agency ANI reported. She was 50.

Rajasthan Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje took to Twitter to express her condolences. “I express grief over Kirti Kumari’s untimely death. Her death is a huge setback for me and the BJP family,” she tweeted.

She also said: “She was an inseparable part of our family. May God help her family members to face the situation strongly in this bad time.”

Kirti was undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Jawahar Circle area in Jaipur. A medical team consisting of nearly 12 doctors was observing her health, according to reports. A number of Rajput community leaders said the Rajasthan government did not show promptness in ensuring treatment to the 50-year old minister. They alleged no senior politician visited Kirti Kumari while she was admitted in SMS Hospital.

Kirt had defeated Congress candidate Vivek by a huge margin in the 2013 assembly election.

