BJP makes you fight: Rahul at Amethi

Enroute Amethi, Rahul Gandhi began a two-day trip to his Lok Sabha constituency by offering prayers at Churwa Hanuman Temple in his mother Sonia Gandhi’s constituency of Rae Bareli. His first visit to UP as the Congress president after taking over from Sonia, Rahul later went on to offer bhog to priests on the occasion of Makar Sankranti in Amethi’s Suchi area.

At Salon in Amethi, Rahul targeted Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and promised to bring back a food park to the district.

Wishing people on the occasion of Makar Sakranti, Rahul told a gathering: “Apke beech mein ladayi karate hain… ek jaat ki dusari jaat se, ek dharma ki dusre dharma se ladayi… yeh hai Narendra Modi aur Yogiji ka kaam (They make you fight… one caste against another, one religion against another… This is the work of Narendra Modi and Yogiji).”

Recalling his three-month campaign for the Gujarat polls, Rahul said: “…while the PM talks about the Gujarat model, the people of Gujarat were asking him what is this model… Gujarat model is to just help 10 or 15 businessmen and… handing over 90 per cent of colleges and universities to private players…”

He alleged that in Gujarat, land was snatched away from farmers and given to an industrialist. “…Rs 35,000 crore were given to an industrialist just to manufacture Tata Nano,” he said. About the food park, Rahul said: “Not only for potato farmers, but for mint, sugarcane… flowers… all would have benefited,” and vowed: “Whatever happens, the food park will be made here.”

