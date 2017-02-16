BJP Mahila Morcha slams Kejriwal govt over women’s security

BJP Mahila Morcha party workers shout anti slogans during their Aakrosh rally against Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal outside his residence during the completion of Kejriwal-led AAP government’s two years in Delhi (Source: PTI Photo) BJP Mahila Morcha party workers shout anti slogans during their Aakrosh rally against Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal outside his residence during the completion of Kejriwal-led AAP government’s two years in Delhi (Source: PTI Photo)

BJP Mahila Morcha activists on Thursday staged a protest near Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s residence here slamming his government for “non performance” on women’s security and empowerment. Raising slogans against the AAP government, the women activists tried to breach the police barricade while marching towards the CM’s residence where they were stopped by police personnel.

“Kejriwal came to power promising more jobs, education and a safer Delhi but on Thursday the city is experiencing an atmosphere of fear and even as better employment specially for women is elusive,” said Delhi BJP Mahila Morcha president Punam Parashar Jha. BJP national vice president and Delhi unit incharge Shyam Jaju, also present during the protest, charged that Kejriwal government has “let down” Delhi on all its electoral promises.

Watch What Else Is Making News:

Jaju said Kejriwal raised dreams on women’s security, vocational training and women’s empowerment but two years into power, the Chief Minister has done nothing on both issues. “The worst sufferers are women of Delhi who were misled by Arvind Kejriwal’s false image of a saviour created after the agitation he led over the Nirbhaya case,” he said.

Shazia Ilmi, vice president of Delhi BJP, alleged that women in Delhi, whether in slums or posh homes, were feeling “insecure” under the AAP regime. “A feeling of insecurity hounds all as we found ministers and MLAs of AAP leaving behind goons in harassing, molesting, raping women or forcing them to suicide,” said the former AAP leader who joined BJP in January, 2015.

Last year, the then social welfare minister of AAP government Sandeep Kumar was arrested in connection with a rape case registered against him. Party MLA Sharad Chauhan was arrested in July last year in a case of suicide by a female AAP activist.