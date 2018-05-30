BJP lost its best chance in South India by refusing Andhra special tag: Chandrababu Naidu

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu. Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu.

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Tuesday said the BJP had lost its best chance of entering south India by refusing special status to his state.

He said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi had lost his clean image after the Karnataka elections and that the BJP had no shame when it came to inducting corrupt people.

Speaking on the sidelines of the TDP’s ‘Mahanadu’ meet here, Naidu said that south Indian states were angry with the Modi government and that the next government at the Centre could be a coalition of regional parties.

“How things happen is a matter of time. But today, because of NDA non-performance, people are annoyed. They are saying Karnataka is the gateway to the South. It is a bad statement. You are admitting there is no entry. In Tamil Nadu, Modi was shown black flags. They should have supported Andhra. It was not a favour. It means they can’t digest reality. They are not practical,” he said.

Naidu said that regional parties would come together to fight both the Congress and BJP. “If you go through history, two national parties have behaved irresponsibly. We have to fight both. You have to see there have been coalitions forged to fight various parties.”

The CM insisted that the TDP would be the kingmaker and not king in 2019 as he did not have personal ambition. “We are a responsible party… I helped form two governments. We have never asked for anything… Somebody will generate consensus,” he said.

Though he was non-committal on whether, given the situation, he would support a coalition led by the Congress in 2019, Naidu said that Centre-state relations were better during the last UPA regime.

The TDP on Tuesday passed a political resolution to defeat the BJP in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, alleging that the party was destroying democratic and constitutional values and endangering the concept of cooperative federalism. The resolution, passed on the third and final day of the TDP conclave, also stated that the “unilateral style” of functioning of the Narendra Modi government has “led to loss of faith and trust of the states over the Central Government”.

The conclave resolved that regional parties would form the government at the Centre in 2019. —With inputs from Hyderabad

