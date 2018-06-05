BJP lost due to anger of backward classes, they saw Maurya as CM: Rajbhar on bypolls

File photo of Suheldev Bhartiya Samaj Party leader, Om Prakash Rajbhar (left), with BJP Leader Suresh Rana (right). (Express Photo by Vishal Srivastav) File photo of Suheldev Bhartiya Samaj Party leader, Om Prakash Rajbhar (left), with BJP Leader Suresh Rana (right). (Express Photo by Vishal Srivastav)

Blaming the “anger of the backward classes” for BJP’s loss in the bypolls, Uttar Pradesh minister and president of ally Suheldev Bhartiya Samaj Party (SBSP) Om Prakash Rajbhar on Monday said the community had hoped that Keshav Prasad Maurya, an OBC, would be made the CM.

According to him, the backward classes had voted for BJP in the 2017 Assembly polls hoping that Maurya, now deputy chief minister, would be given the top post. However, they now felt “neglected”, said Rajbhar, adding that the ruling party should now consider projecting a strong OBC face in the state before the 2019 Lok Sabha elections if it wanted to counter alliances being formed within the Opposition.

Speaking to The Indian Express, he said, “There was a trend in 2017. Backwards wanted a change and saw Keshav Prasad Maurya as chief minister…Kewat, Mallah, Bind, Shakya, Saini, Kushwaha, Maurya, all voted for him with a hope that something would be done for our castes, but nothing happened…We lost bypolls one after another as the backward classes are angry and that is why party candidates lost elections in Gorakhpur, Phulpur, Kairana and Noorpur. Public preferred SP-BSP alliance instead.”

Rajbhar alleged that even at the grass-root level, right from tehsil, block to police station level, backward classes did not get representation on significant posts.

“The government is running under the leadership of the CM. If a constable does something wrong, the inspector is asked and if the inspector does something wrong, the SSP is asked. This is how it works,” he added.

Rajbhar suggested that to save itself from the effects of a probable grand alliance in 2019, BJP would have to take steps and not just give “assurances” to OBCs and Dalits, including the “most backward” category.

“After BSP-SP alliance, this is the only option. Party should give prominence to the OBC leadership and give reservation to most backward and most-Dalits by making categories within categories,” said Rajbhar.

Asked about Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath’s promise on reservations in the state Assembly, he said, “Enough promises have been made and enough votes have been taken since Independence just by talking about it. This time, if the party wants to do well in the state during Lok Sabha polls, they will have to work fast as backwards are unhappy.”

“As a member of the backward class family, it is my duty to raise the issues which concern and affect them. They are talking about these issues…Both OBCs and Dalits feel neglected. They were shown a face before the election and they voted for him, but nothing happened,” said Rajbhar.

Responding to his comments, BJP spokesperson Manish Shukla, said, “As far as selection of the chief minister is concerned, the candidate is chosen by MLAs. It is wrong to make such allegations… BJP works with collective leadership. As far as working for the most backward is concerned, it has always been our priority and our schemes are directed in the same direction.”

