BJP looking into child trafficking allegations: Dilip Ghosh

West Bengal BJP President Dilip Ghosh West Bengal BJP President Dilip Ghosh

West Bengal BJP President Dilip Ghosh on Thursday said the party was looking into allegations of child trafficking against its Jalpaiguri women’s wing leader Juhi Chowdhury and would take action if she is found guilty. “If found guilty in inquiries by the party, there will be no place for the person in the party,” he told newsmen. Hitting out at ruling TMC for criticising BJP on the issue, he said many leaders of that party are in jail. “But criticisms are most against our leaders.”

Watch What Else Is Making News

On questions whether BJP’s name had been sullied in the child trafficking case as Chowdhury had allegedly helped Chandana Chakraborty, the head of an NGO purportedly involved in the selling of 17 children at high prices in the past few months, he said such rackets had rocked the state in the past few months.

“But those were not publicised as TMC leaders were involved in them,” he charged.

Earlier, TMC Chatra Parishad, the party’s student wing, held demonstrations against the alleged child racket outside the venue where Ghosh was addressing party workers. Police rushed to the spot and the meeting was carried on peacefully.