BJP lodges police complaint against websites for ‘fake’ info on Amit Shah

By: PTI | Bengaluru | Published:September 21, 2017 12:48 am
Amit Shah, BJP, Amit Shah fake information, BJP complaint, India news,Indian express news The complaint stated the saffron party suspected that Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah was “patronising” these websites and the Facebook page. (File photo)
The Karnataka BJP has lodged a police complaint, seeking action against certain websites for posting “fake” information about its national president Amit Shah asking the people to hoist the party flag, instead of the Kannada flag, on the Karnataka Rajyotsava Day.

Rajyotsava (Karnataka formation day) is celebrated on November 1 every year. The complaint by BJP state general secretary N Ravi Kumar and MLA C T Ravi names mybengalooru.com and a Facebook page titled “namma nechinna mukhyamantri”, among others, for posting “false” information.

The complaint stated the saffron party suspected that Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah was “patronising” these websites and the Facebook page.

It demanded legal action against the owners of the websites for defamation.

“We seek legal action against the accused under section 499 (defamation) of the IPC,” the BJP leaders said in the complaint.

BJP spokesperson S Prakash said the police should arrest those involved in spreading “fake” narratives against Shah.

“Such acts show how desperate the political adversaries of the BJP are,” he said.

