BJP local unit had filed complaint against Najeeb Jung, say party sources

Following Najeeb Jung’s resignation from the post of Lieutenant Governor of Delhi, speculations were rife in political circles about why he suddenly quit. The BJP on Friday met to discuss Jung’s sudden exit. After the meeting, party sources said that they have come to know that the BJP’s local unit had filed a complaint against Jung.

“We have just got to know about the complaint that was filed against Jung. It could have triggered his decision to quit,” said a senior party leader.

Even though Jung’s surprise exit has become the talk of the town, no-one in the political circle has admitted to have had even an inkling about his decision.

Union Home Secretary Rajiv Mehrishi, who had met Jung with Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh on Tuesday, had on Thursday said that Jung had not told them about his plan.

BJP Delhi unit chief Manoj Tiwari however denied the speculation that the BJP local unit complaint has led to his resignation.