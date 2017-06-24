BJP lifts embargo on turncoats with strict screening process

A district president told The Indian Express that they have been asked to send such a list to the party state headquarters by July 10. A district president told The Indian Express that they have been asked to send such a list to the party state headquarters by July 10.

The state BJP has re-opened its doors for politicians from other parties but with a rider: those hoping for a ticket in the upcoming urban local body elections and Panchayat by-elections needn’t apply. Confirming the development, party state general secretary Vijay Bahadur Pathak said, “Prior approval would be required from the state leadership before the joining.” The party had put on hold inducting new members from other parties in March soon after it won a huge mandate in the Uttar Pradesh Assembly election.

“The party is very much concerned about keeping up its image when it is ruling both in the state and the Centre. A number of people from other parties wanted to join BJP after it came to power in March. To prevent entry of opportunist turncoats, this had been stopped in March till further orders,” said a senior BJP leader.

The party hopes to ensure only people with the “right credentials” join it. To this extent, it has conveyed to district leadership of seeking clearance on every name. A proforma would be drafted by the state leadership to examine their credentials and intentions.

Another party leader said that urban local body elections will be held in a few months and hence, chairpersons of nagar panchayat and municipal boards belonging to other political parties are in touch with the BJP.

“In various districts, a no-confidence motion has been moved by members in the blocks and district panchayats against their chairpersons. In case of by-elections, the these chairpersons may like to contest as BJP nominee. Hence, their entry has been strictly prohibited in BJP as the party would prefer to field its own workers in the elections,” the leader said.

District party chiefs have been asked to prepare a list of those approaching them. “Only influential people would be allowed entry but that does not mean influence of arms and crime records. People with clean image and having following in their community could be given entry only after seeking clearance from the state leadership,” said a leader.

A district president told The Indian Express that they have been asked to send such a list to the party state headquarters by July 10.

