BJP levels fresh graft charges at Lalu Prasad’s sons

Sushil Kumar Modi (File Photo) Sushil Kumar Modi (File Photo)

BJP legislature party leader Sushil Kumar Modi on Tuesday alleged that RJD chief Lalu Prasad’s sons, Bihar Deputy CM Tejashwi Prasad Yadav and Health Minister Tej Pratap Yadav, owned “benami property” and did not disclose it in their affidavits for the 2015 Assembly elections. Speaking at a press conference here, Sushil Modi alleged that Lalu’s family got several “proxy” companies to transfer shares and ownership to them. As many of these companies owned plots, Tejashwi and Tej Pratap automatically became land owners, the BJP leader said, producing details from the Registrar of Companies to back each allegation.

While no one from Lalu’s family reacted to the allegations, RJD spokesperson Mrityunjay Tiwari told The Indian Express: “Sushil Modi has failed to prove his claim of Rs 90 lakh soil purchase and has been on an allegation-making spree. The RJD chief has said once and for all that they are ready for any probe.”

According to Sushil Modi, “In 2008, a company called AB Export purchased a house in New Friends Colony (Delhi) for Rs 5 crore. Delight Marketing Company Private Limited, that later converted into Lara Projects LLP, had shown its office address at that property… In 2011, the ownership of the company — and the house — was transferred to Tejashwi Yadav, Tej Pratap and sister Chanda.” Reacting to the charges, RJD’s Tiwari said: “They have complied with all norms. I have to see details to answer specific queries.”

