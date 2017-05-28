BJP-led NDA govt failed on all fronts, ‘achche din’ yet to arrive: Congress leader Jyotiraditya Scindia

Congress leader Jyotiraditya Scindia alleged that ‘gau rakshak force’ has been set up by the ruling party to harass innocent people. (PTI photo) Congress leader Jyotiraditya Scindia alleged that ‘gau rakshak force’ has been set up by the ruling party to harass innocent people. (PTI photo)

The NDA government has “completely failed” on all fronts during its three-year-rule and people are yet to see ‘achche din’ (good days), which, the BJP had promised, Congress leader Jyotiraditya Scindia said here today. Claiming that “there is a big difference between in their (BJP’s) words and deeds”, he alleged that the government is creating an atmosphere of intolerance and is responsible for the rising number of atrocities on Dalits.

The Narendra Modi government “mishandled” sensitive matters like internal security and Kashmir issue, the Congress leader said and questioned the country’s foreign policy towards Pakistan and China.

“The party used to talk about ‘achche din’ (good days) before polls. But so far, ‘achche din’ have not come for the people,” Scindia said.

“An atmosphere of intolerance is being created in the country. If any one speaks against the government, he is declared anti-national. The government is making a policy about what you eat, what you wear and what you think… Anti-Romeo squad is one of such example,” Scindia said.

Alleging that the BJP-led NDA government wants a “Dalit-free India”, he said, “On one side, the government talks about holding special session on Baba Saheb Ambedkar and on the other, our Dalit brothers and sisters are facing atrocities.”

Scindia alleged that ‘gau rakshak force’ has been set up by the ruling party to harass innocent people. “During the Congress’ rule, there was peace in the Valley. Tourism was growing and development was taking place in Kashmir. But now, there is complete uncertainty and the situation there is dangerous,” Scindia said.

Taking a dig at the PDP-BJP government in Jammu and Kashmir by terming the alliance as “unholy nexus and marriage of convenience”, the Congress leader said, “Girls aged between 13 and 14 years have stones in their hands. It is the Modi government which is responsible for that.”

Questioning the government’s foreign policy, he said, “When Manmohan Singh was the prime minister, he did not visit Pakistan in 10 years. But Modi visited the neighbouring nation thrice in three years.”

“Why is the policy on Pakistan not clear? Strong step must be taken. The most favoured nation status granted to neighbouring country can be withdrawn,” Scindia said.

He said that infiltrations along the Indo-Pak border have been on the rise and questioned the government’s “silence” on mutilation of soldiers’ bodies.

Scindia alleged that under the BJP’s rule, naxalism has grown and CRPF jawans were being killed. Alleging that farmers suffered the most in the last three years, the Congress leader said, “The BJP government had promised to make farming profitable and implement Swaminathan commission report.”

“But on the contrary, the minimum support price of paddy and wheat increased by just 3.9 per cent and 4 per cent respectively. The UPA government had raised paddy and wheat MSP by 10 per cent and 7.5 per cent respectively,” he said.

“Farm growth has dipped to 1.7 per cent. That is why farmers are committing suicides. 12,000 farmers committed suicide in the last two years,” Scindia claimed.

“IT companies are laying off people. Our unemployment rate is six per cent. Such kind of situation rose under Modi’s rule,” he alleged, adding the Centre could offer just two to 3.5 lakh jobs as against promise of 2 crore jobs.

Scinida also claimed that the Modi government has just changed the names of various schemes launched by the UPA government and tried to take credit of the same. On GST and Aadhaar issue, he said, “They (BJP) used to oppose Aadhaar and GST (before coming to power). Now, they fully support them. This is their difference between their words and deeds.”

