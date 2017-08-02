BJP leaders urge SHRC to review order of compensation

Observing that “protection of life and liberty of a citizen is basic responsibility of the state government”, SHRC chairperson Justice Bilal Nazki (retd) had, earlier this month, directed the PDP-BJP coalition government to compensate Farooq Ahmad Dar, who was used as a human shield by Major Leetul Nitin Gogoi. Observing that “protection of life and liberty of a citizen is basic responsibility of the state government”, SHRC chairperson Justice Bilal Nazki (retd) had, earlier this month, directed the PDP-BJP coalition government to compensate Farooq Ahmad Dar, who was used as a human shield by Major Leetul Nitin Gogoi.

A LOCAL BJP leader from Chhattisgarh has filed a petition before the Jammu and Kashmir State Human Rights Commission (SHRC) and urged the commission to “review” its direction to the state government to pay Rs 10 lakh compensation to a man who was made human shield by an Army officer in April this year.

Observing that “protection of life and liberty of a citizen is basic responsibility of the state government”, SHRC chairperson Justice Bilal Nazki (retd) had, earlier this month, directed the PDP-BJP coalition government to compensate Farooq Ahmad Dar, who was used as a human shield by Major Leetul Nitin Gogoi.

Gouri Shankar Shrivas, Chhattisgarh secretary of BJP’s Kisan Morcha, said that he led a delegation of BJP workers and met the SHRC secretary in Srinagar on Monday. “How can SHRC order the government to pay compensation to this man (Dar)? Such a step would demoralise the Army. We registered our protest and sought that the SHRC review its order,’’ he said.

Justice Nazki confirmed that SHRC had got Shrivas’s application. BJP’s chief spokesman in J&K Sunil Sethi said the party has asked the state government not to implement the SHRC direction as it was “only a recommendation, and not binding”.

