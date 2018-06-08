BJP leaders to meet Goa Archbishop

Goa’s Archbishop Filipe Neri Ferrao (Source: YouTube) Goa’s Archbishop Filipe Neri Ferrao (Source: YouTube)

The BJP has announced that it is seeking a formal appointment with the Goa Archbishop Fr Filipe Neri Ferrao as part of its ‘Sampark se Samarthan’ outreach programme, according to BJP functionaries.

In the last two months, BJP MLAs have been given a list of 30 “influencers” they have to meet with the four-year performance report of the party.

While the MLAs have been assigned their respective constituency, senior leaders will visit religious heads in the state. The BJP will be meeting the Goa Archbishop for the first time after the release of the pastoral letter in which Ferrao asked the community to actively participate in politics, warning that the Indian Constitution is in danger.

State BJP spokesperson Premanand Mahambre confirmed the meeting, adding that they also met Swami Brahmanand of the influential Kundaim Tapobhumi Ashram in South Goa on Thursday as part of the outreach.

