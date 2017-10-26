BJP leaders stalking me online: Robert Vadra

Robert Vadra said BJP leaders “seem to use me and my posts as crutches, for their comparisons and election campaigns”. (File) Robert Vadra said BJP leaders “seem to use me and my posts as crutches, for their comparisons and election campaigns”. (File)

Congress President Sonia Gandhi’s son-in-law Robert Vadra on Thursday alleged that senior BJP leaders were stalking him online and using his posts “as crutches” in their election campaigns in Himachal Pradesh and Gujarat.

“Senior BJP leaders seem to be obsessed with me and my family. They are stalking me on social media and doing a cut/paste of my pictures to tweet,” Vadra tweeted.

He posted a screen grab of senior BJP leader Giriraj Singh’s picture tweet of Vadra and his wife Priyanka Gandhi. Vadra had posted the pinned picture on January 12 to wish her on her birthday.

Giriraj Singh captioned the picture with “giving job to Chinese”, apparently referring to an undated picture of a meeting between Chinese envoy Luo Zhaohui and Congress Vice President Rahul Gandhi, his sister Priyanka and Vadra. The picture had surfaced amidst the India-China border stand off in Sikkim in June.

Vadra said BJP leaders “seem to use me and my posts as crutches, for their comparisons and election campaigns”.

“The people of India have understood the rights and wrongs and the trivial ways of this government and it will be evident in the next few months,” he wrote, referring to upcoming polls in Himachal Pradesh and Gujarat.

