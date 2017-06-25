BJP leaders meet to prepare curriculum framework for the second phase of training programme

As part of its on-going programme to train party representatives in urban local bodies, a core team of BJP leaders on Saturday held deliberations with experts from the field of urban development in party headquarters here to prepare the curriculum framework for the second phase of the training program.

Training of 10 lakh members from Panchayat to Parliament have been completed : Shri @PMuralidharRao, read more at http://t.co/S9qCW6xJE9 pic.twitter.com/p6wpPcCp9v — BJP (@BJP4India) June 24, 2017

The meeting was part of the ongoing Pt. Deendayal Upadhyaya Prashikshan Mahabhiyan and was attended by, National General of BJP Muralidhar Rao, ex-MP Mahesh Chandra Sharma, Sunil Pandey, R Balashankar and Umesh Thakur. It was underlined that the training of elected representatives of BJP in Urban local bodies will help them to serve the people better.

