BJP leaders meet Bengal governor, complain against TMC

Accusing the ruling TMC of trying to implicate BJP leaders in false cases, West Bengal unit of BJP on Tuesday met Governor K N Tripathi and complained of not being allowed to hold rallies in various parts of the state. “An unprecedented situation has evolved in the state. BJP and RSS leaders are not being allowed to hold rallies in the state. First Babul Supriyo’s sansad mela in Asansol, then RSS supremo Mohan Bhagwat’s rally in Brigade Parade ground. In both the cases the state administration received a tight slap from the court but they are yet to learn their lessons,” BJP national secretary Rahul Sinha said here.

A BJP delegation led by Sinha and state party president Dilip Ghosh met the governor and complained about the high ‘handed attitude’ of the state government. “Now my rally in Kanchrapara was stopped by the police. The police is trying to implicate our leaders in false cases. They are trying to implicate Dilip Ghosh in the recent murder case of a mafia don in Kharagpur,” Sinha said.

Srinu Naidu, the alleged don, had been attacked and fatally injured in an attack on Trinamool Congress office at Kharagpur on January 11.