BJP leaders march in volatile Kannur, CM Pinarayi Vijayan’s home district

Union Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal and several senior BJP leaders on Friday joined the party’s march against the ruling CPI(M) in Kerala over the killing of saffron workers as it passed through the politically volatile Kannur district on the fourth day. Braving rain, hundreds of party workers resumed the march from nearby Panur and walked through the streets of Kannur, which is the home town of Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan.

The padyatra will move to neighbouring Kozhikode district on Saturday. The party said that the 15-day-long march, flagged off by the party’s national president Amit Shah, is to expose the alleged ‘red and jihadi terrorism’ under the CPI(M)-led LDF government rule in the southern state.

Hitting out at the left party, Meghwal alleged that the communists do not believe in democracy. India is a pluralistic country where all political parties have the freedom to function, Meghwal said, adding that people in the state would give a befitting reply to CPI(M)’s attitude of obstructing the functioning of other political parties.

The minister of state for water resources also visited the house of K T Jayakrishnan Master, a firebrand BJP worker who was hacked to death allegedly by CPI(M) activists in front of students while he was taking a class in a local school in the district in December 1999.

Meanwhile, the CPI(M) said it would organise ‘mass gatherings’ at district headquarters across the state on October 9 to expose the alleged false campaign unleashed by the BJP as part of its ongoing ‘Janarakasha Yatra’.

CPI(M) state secretary Kodiyeri Balakrishnan told reporters in Kozhikode that the party would conduct various programmes to counter the “communal agenda” of Sangh Parivar for one month from October 15.

Though national president Amit Shah was expected to participate in the march when it passed through the chief minister’s home town Pinarayi yesterday, he changed the plan at the last minute as he had to attend a meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi.

The remarks by Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, who took part in the march on October 4, against the medical facilities and law and order situation of the state had triggered a strong reaction from ruling CPI(M) and opposition Congress leaders.

More ministers and top leaders of the BJP and NDA are expected to take part in the march, which concludes in Thiruvananthapuram on October 17.

