BJP leader Vijender Gupta slaps legal notice on Arvind Kejriwal

Senior BJP leader Vijender Gupta on Tuesday slapped a legal notice on Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal demanding removal of posters carrying his “distorted photographs”.

The posters, Gupta alleged, were put up by AAP ahead of the civic polls.

The notice stated that the “distorted pictures” have damaged the reputaion of Gupta who is the Leader of Opposition in the Delhi assembly.

“If these are not withdrawn immediately then Vijender Gupta will be forced to move court,” the notice said.

Earlier, the BJP leader had lodged a complaint with the State Election Commission against Kejriwal in this regard demanding strict action against the CM and other leaders of AAP.

He also had sought the removal of hoardings carrying his “distorted photographs”.

