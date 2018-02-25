BJP leader Vijender Gupta files complaint against AAP functionary over assault threat

Leader of opposition in Delhi Assembly Vijender Gupta. (File) Leader of opposition in Delhi Assembly Vijender Gupta. (File)

BJP leader Vijender Gupta on Sunday filed a complaint against AAP leader Dilip Kumar after the latter allegedly threatened him with assault a few days ago.

A non-cognisable report (NCR), under the charge of criminal intimidation, was registered at Parliament Street police station against Kumar on Saturday night after Gupta claimed he was threatened with assault on Twitter.

According to Gupta, who is the leader of opposition in the Delhi Assembly, the threat came after he commented against the alleged assault on the Delhi chief secretary by AAP MLAs at Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s residence last week.

To this, Kumar allegedly warned the BJP leader not to go near the CM or he would be assaulted.

Going to Parliament Street Police Station at 6 PM to file FIR against AAP leader Dilip Kumar of Karawal Nagar Assembly for giving him threat to life over twitter. #AAPKeGunday pic.twitter.com/Ts9iql3G36 — Vijender Gupta (@Gupta_vijender) February 23, 2018

“We have filed a complaint and a probe is underway,” an official said.

(With PTI inputs)

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd