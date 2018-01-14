BJP leader takes lead to repatriate speech, hearing impaired Pakistani boy lodged in juvenile home for 3 years

Aged between 15-16 years, the teenager had accidentally crossed over to the Indian border nearly three years ago and was held by the BSF, which later handed him over to the police. (Representational Image) Aged between 15-16 years, the teenager had accidentally crossed over to the Indian border nearly three years ago and was held by the BSF, which later handed him over to the police. (Representational Image)

A hearing and speech impaired Pakistani boy, who is lodged in a juveline home in Hoshiarpur for last three years may be repatriated soon. The move comes after BJP senior leader and party national vice president Avinash Rai Khanna, who is also the vice-chairman of the Indian Red Cross Society(IRCS) wrote to the International Committee of Red Cross (ICRC) to take up the matter through its Restoring Family Link(RFL) unit with the Pakistan Red Crescent, so that the boy could be sent back to his native country at the earliest.

Aged between 15-16 years, the teenager had accidentally crossed over to the Indian border nearly three years ago and was held by the BSF, which later handed him over to the police. Since then he has been lodged in a juveline home. Being hearing and speech impaired, the boy was unable to tell about his antecedent. Khanna, who took cognisance of the matter through media reports, said that the identity of the boy is yet to be established. He added that since no photo of the boy was available so he got one from the Juveline Justice Court, Gurdaspur, which is hearing the matter.

Khanna has also got in touch with a language expert for hearing and speech impaired persons, so that boy could reveal some information about himself. The senior BJP leader has also spoken to Union External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj to expedite the matter. Earlier in June last year, Congress MLA from Hoshiarpur Sunder Sham Arora, had got a teenage boy from Pakistan united with his family almost after 11 months. The boy, identified as Babar Ali, was also lodged in the juveline home in Hoshiarpur.

