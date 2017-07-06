Subramanian Swamy moves Delhi HC for court-monitored SIT probe into Sunanda Pushkar death case

According to the petition filed by Swamy, the Sunanda Pushkar’s case is “extreme example of the slow-motion of the criminal justice process and the extent to which it can be subverted by the rich and influential”. According to the petition filed by Swamy, the Sunanda Pushkar’s case is “extreme example of the slow-motion of the criminal justice process and the extent to which it can be subverted by the rich and influential”.

BJP leader Subramanian Swamy on Thursday filed a Public Interest Litigation(PIL) in the Delhi High Court seeking a court-monitored probe by a CBI-led Special Investigation Team into the death of Congress MP Shashi Tharoor’s wife Sunanda Pushkar, PTI has reported.

According to the petition filed by Swamy, through advocate Ishkaran Singh Bhandari, Sunanda Pushkar’s case is an “extreme example of the slow-motion of the criminal justice process and the extent to which it can be subverted by the rich and influential”. The petition further said “the fact that influential political personalities and their henchmen are involved in this case presents an added dimension to the issue and raises questions on the efficacy of the existing systems and practices to counter the moves of such influential persons facing serious criminal charges”.

Swamy’s PIL regarding the “sudden” and “unnatural” death of 51-year-old Pushkar sought setting up of a SIT probe in a time-bound manner and under a court-monitored mechanism under Article 226 of the Constitution of India, 1950.

Earlier on May 26, Tharoor filed a defamation case in Delhi High Court on Friday against senior television journalist Arnab Goswami and his Republic TV channel for carrying out an investigation into the death of his wife Sunanda Pushkar, which was aired on May 8. The report in Goswami’s TV Channel alleged that Pushkar was murdered and Tharoor was complicit, through conspiracy theories, audio tapes and innuendos. The tapes aired by the channel also alleged that Pushkar’s body had been moved from one room to another at the Leela Palace Hotel in New Delhi.

Sunanda Pushkar was found dead on the night of January 17, 2014 at a suite in a five-star hotel in South Delhi. Pushkar’s body was found a day after her spat with Pakistani journalist Mehr Tarar on Twitter over her alleged affair with Tharoor. An FIR was registered by Delhi police on January 1, 2015 against unknown persons under the section of 302 (murder) after the forensic report on her viscera samples suggested poisoning.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd