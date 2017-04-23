BJP leader Subramanian Swamy brings up Robert Vadra in National Herald case

BJP Leader Subramanian Swamy (PTI Photo) BJP Leader Subramanian Swamy (PTI Photo)

During a hearing in the National Herald case on Saturday, BJP leader Subramanian Swamy brought in Robert Vadra’s name while mentioning another case, prompting an angry response from lawyers representing Congress president Sonia Gandhi and vice-president Rahul Gandhi.

The National Herald case is based on a private complaint lodged by Swamy, who had accused Sonia and Rahul Gandhi of conspiring to cheat and misappropriate funds in the acquisition of Associated Journals Ltd (publisher of National Herald) by Young Indian. In the court of the Metropolitan Magistrate on Saturday, Swamy brought up a CBI case on alleged irregularities in the allotment of a plot of land in Panchkula by the Haryana government to AJL.

The lawyers for the Gandhis opposed this submission, saying the two cases were not connected and Swamy was raising the issue for publicity. Swamy retorted by saying, “The CBI says land was misappropriated and your son-in-law’s name also features (in the case). You cannot deny straightaway that Vadra had nothing to do with it,” Swamy said.

Lawyers for the Congress leaders responded by saying that if the two cases were indeed related, the National Herald case should be stayed till the other case reached its logical end. They also asked the court to record Swamy’s statement that the two cases are connected.

Swamy responded by saying, “I do not know (if the cases are connected) but CBI has talked about misappropriation of land for AJL”, and asked the court to look into it.

“Please file what you are seeking in writing, so that I may understand it better” Metropolitan Magistrate Lovleen told Swamy.

In 2005, AJL was re-allotted a 3,360-square-metre plot by the then Congress government in the state. Then CM Bhupinder Singh Hooda was chairman of the Haryana Urban Development Authority when the plot was re-allotted. Earlier this month, the CBI, which is looking into alleged irregularities in the allotment, registered an FIR against Hooda.

On Saturday, Swamy filed a fresh application seeking more witnesses to be examined by the court in the National Herald case. “You want Bhupinder Singh Hooda to be a witness in this case?” asked the judge, to which Swamy replied in the affirmative. Swamy also wants the court to examine three top bureaucrats of the Haryana government, who, according to Swamy, were allegedly instrumental in allotting the land to AJL.

