BJP leader slaps woman for ties with Muslim man

A woman was slapped multiple times by a BJP leader while a Muslim man accompanying her was allegedly roughed up by locals in Gandhi Nagar area of Aligarh on Tuesday. The man was booked under IPC section 294 (indulging in obscene act at a public place). No FIR has been lodged against the BJP leader or the locals who allegedly heckled the couple.

A video of the girl being berated and slapped by the BJP leader, identified as Sangeeta Varshney, former Aligarh Mahanagar president of the party’s Mahila Morcha, has gone viral.

In the video, Varshney is seen telling the girl, “Tujhe sharam nahi hai? Itni badi ho gayi, tujhe pata nahi ki kaun Hindu hai aur kaun Musalman hai?” (Have you no shame? You are a big girl and yet you do not know who is a Hindu and who is a Muslim?) When contacted, Varshney admitted to having slapped the girl. “I was passing by when I saw a couple surrounded by a crowd. People told me that the Hindu girl and a Muslim man were trying to run away when someone identified them. I found it to be a case of love jihad. While the people and policemen took the man to the Gandhi Park police station, I took the girl to a nearby ice cream parlour to speak to her. The girl is 16 or 17, while the man is 34,” she said.

Station Officer of Gandhi Park police station, Ravindra Kumar Singh, said, “The police took the Muslim man to the police station fearing an attack by the people who had surrounded him. The woman’s father refused to lodge a complaint against the man or any other person. The girl is 22, while the man is around 34.”

Aligarh SSP Rajesh Kumar Pandey said, “Police have registered a case against the man under IPC section 294 (indulging in obscene act at a public place) and he was granted bail.” Asked whether any action was taken against Varshney, he said, “The police contacted the girl in this regard, but she did not file a complaint.”

