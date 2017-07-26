BJP leader, six others arrested for alleged kidnap bid

Three vehicles and two pistols used by the attackers have been seized, they said. The accused had barged into the compound of Rabeeullah around 6 AM yesterday and allegedly brandished guns at the security personnel. (Representational Image) Three vehicles and two pistols used by the attackers have been seized, they said. The accused had barged into the compound of Rabeeullah around 6 AM yesterday and allegedly brandished guns at the security personnel. (Representational Image)

A BJP leader and six others were arrested and remanded to judicial custody for allegedly attempting to kidnap an NRI businessman at gun point from his residence in Malappuram district, police said today. BJP Minority Morcha National Vice-President Aslam Kurukkal, who is also a trustee of the India Islamic Centre Trustee and the others were arrested last night from different places in Kozhikode and Kannur districts.

They were arrested under various sections of IPC and section 20 of Arms Act and remanded by the Malappuram First Class Judicial Magistrate, police said. They have been charged with unlawful intrusion into the house of NRI businessman and Chairman of Shifa Al Jazeera Medical Group, K T Rabeebullah at Chattiparamba in the district, with the intention of kidnapping him.

Three vehicles and two pistols used by the attackers have been seized, they said. The accused had barged into the compound of Rabeeullah around 6 AM yesterday and allegedly brandished guns at the security personnel.

They also damaged a car parked outside the house.While some of them went inside the house after scaling down the compound wall, others waited outside.

Locals, who grew suspicious of the people waiting outside the house, questioned them and later called the police but the intruders managed to flee the spot, police said. The statement of Rabeeullah’s wife has been recorded. The motive behind the kidnap attempt and other details would be known after a probe, they added.

