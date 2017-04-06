BJP leader shot dead in Muzaffarnagar

Police suspect “old enmity” as the possible motive behind the murder and are probing the matter. (Image for representational purpose) Police suspect “old enmity” as the possible motive behind the murder and are probing the matter. (Image for representational purpose)

A local BJP leader was shot dead outside his shop in Muzaffarnagar on Wednesday morning. The victim, 35-year-old Raj Kumar Valmiki alias Raja Valmiki, was a working committee member of the district BJP unit. Police suspect “old enmity” as the possible motive behind the murder and are probing the matter.

Station House Officer of Khatauli police station, Kaushal Pal Singh said, it was around 7.45 am when Valmiki was sitting at his grocery shop at Holi Chowk area when three youths on a motorcycle arrived and fired at him. He died on the spot while they escaped, added the SHO.

Valmiki’s younger brother Rana Pratap named a man of the same locality as a suspect, while the others were yet to be identified, said Circle Officer, Khatauli area, Rajeev Kumar Gautam.

Gaurav, who has 32 criminal cases registered against him and police recently had invoked National Security Act (NSA) against him, was named in the case, said police.

