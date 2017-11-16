BJP leader Shiva Kumar, security guard shot dead in Greater Noida

Top Stories
According to TV reports, Shiv Kumar was in his car when the bikers reportedly drove up and fired shots at him.

BJP leader Shiva Kumar and his security guard were shot dead by bike borne assailants in Greater Noida’s Bisrakh on Thursday, ANI reported. Shiv Kumar was in his car when the bikers reportedly drove up and fired shots at him. Kumar’s car lost balance and hit a divider after shots were fired.

Two more persons were in the car when it was attacked. The incident caused traffic jam in the area for hours.

