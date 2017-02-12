BJP leader Shelar’s dig at Uddhav’s ‘I am boss’ remarks: Ground slipping under Sena’s feet

BJP leader Ashish Shelar. (File) BJP leader Ashish Shelar. (File)

BJP leader Ashish Shelar Sunday took potshots at Shiv Sena president Uddhav Thackeray’s statement in a party mouthpiece in which he asserted being in firm straddle of Sena, facing BMC polls on its own strength sans any tie-up.

Shelar, who heads the city unit of BJP, reiterated his charge that Sena and Congress have entered into a “tacit understanding” on a few seats for the BMC polls, slated for February 21.

“Sena has done at least seven ‘U turns’ in the last two weeks . After its ‘Did You Know’ campaign fell flat, Sena reverted to its ‘Karun Dakhavle Punha’ (we did it again) campaign. Sena made a U-turn again after Yuva Sena president (Aditya Thackeray) was credited initially for selection of candidates,” he said.

Shelar said the Sena first put up hoardings with photographs of Uddhav Thackeray, but after it realised they are not getting desired response the party started using the posters of late Sena chief Bal Thackeray.

“After Sena realised that Uddhav’s posters are evoking a lukewarm response, it once again started using Bal Thackeray’s images. Sena, which initially put up posters about the promises it had made, withdrew it all of a sudden. Now, the Sena chief says ‘hoy me boss ahe’ (yes, I am the boss) after realising that party cadres have begun to distance themselves,” the BJP leader said.

In his interview which appeared in the party organ “Saamana” today, Uddhav said, “Yes, I am the boss and will remain so. Though, I don’t need such honorifics, I am the boss as I am the son of Bal Thackeray.”

Shelar said Thackeray’s words of praise for former prime minister Manmohan Singh show Sena has nothing to list as concrete works done by it in the last two decades.

“Ever since the campaigning for BMC elections took off, the Sena president has not been able to cross boundaries of Mumbai though he had earlier announced to tour entire state and bring Sena back to power,” he said, adding Thackeray’s “inability to cross the boundaries of Mumbai is a strategic victory for the BJP.”

Shelar said Thackeray was worried about his party’s chances in Mumbai.

“Contrary to this, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis is criss-crossing entire state campaigning for elections to 10 municipal corporations and 25 zilla parishads,” he said, adding Sena seems to have already conceded its defeat in BMC polls.

Elections to ten municipal corporations, including Mumbai and 25 Zilla Parishads will be held on February 16 and 21. Counting of votes will be done on February 23.