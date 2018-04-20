BJP leader says FB post abusing journalists was shared ‘by mistake’, offers apology

Senior BJP leader from Tamil Nadu S Ve Shekher had shared a Facebook post that made derogatory remarks about women journalists. Senior BJP leader from Tamil Nadu S Ve Shekher had shared a Facebook post that made derogatory remarks about women journalists.

Senior BJP leader from Tamil Nadu S Ve Shekher on Friday said his Facebook post, which courted controversy a day before, was shared “by mistake”. Adding that he does not endorse the views expressed in it, he apologised and expressed surprise that people who were sharing screenshots of it did not find it offensive. The post had read: “Media people are the cheap, lowly, ugly, vulgar beings of Tamil Nadu.”

Speaking to The Indian Express on Thursday, Shekhar had said he did not read the entire post — credited to “Thirumalai S” — before he shared it. “I will never abuse anyone. I wanted to delete that post, but Facebook has blocked it. I cannot access my account for the next 24 hours,” he had said. Shekhar said Thirumalai, a resident of the US, is a “strong BJP supporter” of the BJP and Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The two had met during the BJP leader’s visit to the country.

BJP leader @SVESHEKHER ‘s apology for a Facebook post he shared on Thursday. He said the post abusing women journalists was shared by mistake, without reading the content. @IndianExpress pic.twitter.com/lA575igfTD — Arun Janardhanan (@arunjei) April 20, 2018

Journalists in Chennai had planned to stage a protest in the city against Shekhar’s posts.

Shekhar’s FB post came in the wake of Tamil Nadu Governor Banwarilal Purohit’s apology to a woman journalist for patting her cheek during a press conference in Chennai.

Shekhar’s Facebook post had read, “This ugly truth has come out through the complaints raised recently. These are the (using a derogatory word) women who have come out to question the Governor. Media people are the cheap, lowly, ugly, vulgar beings of Tamil Nadu. There are only few exceptions. I respect only them. Otherwise, the whole of TN media is in a regressive path caught in the hands of criminals, rascals, blackmailers.”

