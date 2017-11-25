BJP leader Raja Dubey from Sagar district passes away

Raja Dubey was rushed to the Banda Primary Health Centre from where he was taken to a private hospital where the doctors declared him brought dead. Raja Dubey was rushed to the Banda Primary Health Centre from where he was taken to a private hospital where the doctors declared him brought dead.

BJP’s Sagar district president Raja Dubey (37) today died of a cardiac arrest. Dubey was climbing steps to the dais at a function in the Banda Assembly constituency in the district when he collapsed. He was rushed to the Banda Primary Health Centre from where he was taken to a private hospital where the doctors declared him brought dead.

BJP district media in-charge Naveen Bhatt said the last rites will take place at his native village Tendudabur tomorrow. Chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan condoled Dubey’s death.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App