Nitin Gadkari’s car gheraoed in Nagpur

Union minister and senior BJP leader Nitin Gadkari’s car was gheraoed in Tandapeth area of the city on the eve of Nagpur Municipal Corporation election. The incident took place in evening when the minister accompanied by the city unit BJP president Vikas Kumbhare went to meet a party worker at his residence.

While Gadkari was inside, the members of the crowd raised slogans against him claiming he has failed to resolve certain issues.

In the meantime, Gadkari left the house.

Talking to PTI, Kumbhare alleged those raised the slogans were the Congress workers. “In response to sloganeering, the BJP workers also raised the slogans,” he said.

Kotwali Police refused to talk on the matter.