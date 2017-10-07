BJP leader Manoj Nageshia shot dead in Jharkhand

Special Coverage
Jharkhand Chief Minister Raghubar Das expressed shock and directed the director general of police to initiate prompt action to apprehend the culprit.

By: PTI | Simdega | Published:October 7, 2017 5:59 pm
Manoj Nageshia was attacked when he was dining with his friend in his house last night. While the victim was being taken to a nearby hospital, he succumbed.
A BJP leader was shot dead by an unidentified assailant at Lacharagarh of Simdega district, police said on Saturday. Manoj Nageshia was attacked when he was dining with his friend in his house last night. While the victim was being taken to a nearby hospital, he succumbed.

In the last Assembly poll, Nageshia, who was the treasurer of Jharkhand BJP committee (ST/SC cell), had contested unsuccessfully. Earlier he was a Maoist, but had returned to the mainstream after he was released from jail. Jharkhand Chief Minister Raghubar Das expressed shock and directed the director general of police to initiate prompt action to apprehend the culprit.

