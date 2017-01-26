BJP leader Keshavanand Giri shot dead by gunmen in Bihar: Reports

Bharatiya Janata Party leader Keshavanand Giri was shot dead by unidentified assailants in Manjhi, Bihar on Thursday, as reported by news agency ANI. According to the family, the accused called Giri outside his residence and shot him. Giri fought the 1985 general elections on BJP’s ticket from Jalalpur constituency. He was also a former sarpanch.

A police investigation is underway.

More details awaited.

(With ANI inputs)

