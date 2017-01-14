BJP leader Jayprakash Majumdar arrested on charges of fraud

Representational image. Representational image.

Senior West Bengal BJP leader Jayprakash Majumdar was today arrested on charges of criminal conspiracy, fraud and cheating a person. Based on the complaint of a person on August 28, 2016, where he accused Majumdar of cheating Rs seven lakh, he was arrested by the Bidhannagar Police Commissionarate.

“We were probing the case for the last few months. Today he was called for interrogation. He failed to give proper answers. We have arrested him and he will be produced in the court tomorrow,” DCP(detective department) at Bidhannagar Police Commissionarate Santosh Pandey said.

Majumdar’s arrest comes in the backdrop of the arrest of two TMC MPs by CBI in the Rose valley chit fund scam. The TMC leadership had accused the BJP of pursuing vendetta politics.

Reacting to the arrest, state BJP president Dilip Ghosh said “When this alleged incident happened, Majumdar was with the Congress. So our party is no where related to this incident. But, we would like to say that this arrest has been done to malign our party,”.

The TMC leadership, however, said law would take its own course.