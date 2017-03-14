BJP leader hacked to death in Bengaluru

BJP member Kithaganahalli Vasu. (Source: ANI) BJP member Kithaganahalli Vasu. (Source: ANI)

A 38- year old BJP leader from the Anekal area in rural Bengaluru was hacked to death in the early hours of Tuesday while he was travelling in his Innova car near the BTL College in Bommasandra. The deceased has been identified as Srinivas Prasad alias Kittaganahalli Vasu, a resident of Kittaganahalli village in Anekal taluk. Srinivas Prasad who was a leader from the Dalit community was a BJP member of Bommasandra town municipal council. The Superintendent of Police (Bengaluru rural district) Amit Singh said that Prasad alias Vasu was attacked and killed by a gang of people around 5.30 am. The motive for the murder is not yet known and a case has been registered and further investigations are on, the SP said.

“Vasu was a BJP leader in his area and member of the Bommasandra Town municipal and his wife Shailaja is a member of the Bengaluru Urbal District ZP. The motive for his murder will be known in the probe,” Singh said.

The Hebbagodi police, who registered a case about the incident, said the gang attacked Prasad with deadly weapons at the BTL College in Bommasandra. His vehicle was cordoned and Prasad was pulled out and attacked with machetes. He received injuries on his chest and head and died at the spot. The assailants fled from the scene. The police suspect political or business rivalry to have played a major role in the incident.

“Vasu was involved in the real estate business and he had many business rivals. He was also growing as a leader in the BJP in the area. We are going to collect details about his rivals in both politics and business as part of the probe,” a police officer said.

Meanwhile, the district police deployed a large number of policemen in the area as a precaution to prevent any untoward incidents.

