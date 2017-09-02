BJP leader Gajendra Bhati shot at in Ghaziabad, culprits flee spot

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Gajendra Bhati was shot at on Saturday in broad daylight in Khora Colony, Ghaziabad, as reported by ANI. The culprits soon fled the spot after committing the crime. This is not the first incident when a BJP leader has been attacked. In the past too, BJP leaders have been shot.

Earlier this year, another BJP leader Ikhlaq Qureshi was shot dead, whereas three BJP leaders namely Jameela Bi, Sachin Shilke, and Ashok Jaiswal were shot dead last year.

