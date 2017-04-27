BJP leader fumes at agri tax suggestion by NITI Aayog member

Bibek Debroy, Member, NITI Aayog Bibek Debroy, Member, NITI Aayog

BJP MP and Kisan Morcha chief Virendra Singh Mast on Wednesday said people like Bibek Debroy “do not know about India or about its farmers”, irked by the NITI Aayog member’s suggestion that agriculture be brought under the tax net. “People like Debroy who suggest that the farmers should be brought under the tax net do not know about India or about its farmers. Agriculture is the lifeline of families, society and the country. It’s not an industry, its the foundation on which this country was built,” Singh said. Expressing his anger over the NITI Aayog member’s suggestion, Singh said: “I have already assured the farming community in this country that they should not worry after hearing such remarks. The Finance Minister had given us an assurance on the floor of Parliament that there has not been any decision to impose tax on farmers and there will not be.”

Debroy had made a case for removal of exemptions on personal income tax and about bringing agriculture under the tax net in order to increase resources which could be used for social sector schemes. In a statement, quoted by PTI, Debroy had said: “On expanding the base on the personal income tax side, other than elimination of exemptions, is to also tax rural sector, including agriculture income above a certain threshold.”

Claiming that the farmers in India produce the highest revenue and the major portion of the deposits in the banks are done by the farming community, the BJP MP from Bhadohi, Uttar Pradesh, questioned the unwillingness of banks to waive off farmers’ loans. “Farmers are self-respecting people and they repay the loans on time. They do not want to default, unless they are in a crisis. Their self-respect makes them commit suicide when they fail to repay the loans,” he said. Singh argued that when the decision to nationalise the banks was taken, it was also decided that at least 45 per cent of the deposits in the bank should be used for the development of the agriculture sector. “But those who look at India through the West’s eyes will not be able to understand it,” he said. “India has a tradition and these new trends, which these people are trying to introduce, will not work in this country,” he said.

