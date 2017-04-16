BJP leader from Kalyan, family members attacked

A BJP leader from Kalyan and some other members of his family were injured in an attack over some family dispute at Umbardepada in Kalyan last night, police said today. The BJP leader has been identified as Shatrugana Bhoir, who is the vice president of Kalyan BJP unit. “A group of 12 persons reached the house of Shatrugana and attacked the family members with iron rods and other weapons at Umbardepada,” said police.

“Shatrugana was attending a Devi Utsav (celebration) at a distant place immediately rushed back on sounded about the attack. He too was attacked by the mob,” the police said. The Khadakpada police today registered a case against the accused persons who have been named in the complaint.

No arrest has been made in connection with the attack so far, the police said. Police suspect the attack could be a fallout of land dispute between the Bhoir family. Besides, Shatrugana, his family members including his wife, sister and brother were injured in the attack, said police. The injured have been admitted to a local hospital where they are presently being treated.

