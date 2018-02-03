BJP MP from Kairana Hukum Singh dies aged 79

BJP leader Hukum Singh had been under treatment at the hospital since a month and was suffering from breathing difficulties. BJP leader Hukum Singh had been under treatment at the hospital since a month and was suffering from breathing difficulties.

BJP leader and Kairana MP Hukum Singh passed away at Noida’s JP Hospital on Saturday. He was 79. He had been under treatment at the hospital since a month and was suffering from breathing difficulties.

“Anguished by the demise of MP and veteran leader from Uttar Pradesh, Shri Hukum Singh Ji. He served the people of UP with great diligence and worked for the welfare of farmers. My thoughts are with his family and supporters in this hour of grief,” Prime Minister Narendra Modi tweeted while offering his condolence.

