Latest news
  • BJP leader escapes militant attack unhurt in Jammu-Kashmir; personal security officer injured

BJP leader escapes militant attack unhurt in Jammu-Kashmir; personal security officer injured

The injured policeman was rushed to a hospital, where his condition was stated to be stable.

By: PTI | Srinagar | Updated: March 15, 2018 4:11 pm
BJP leader escapes militant attack unhurt in Jammu-Kashmir BJP leader Anwar Khan attacked by terrorists at Khanmoh in Pulwama district. One policeman injured; More details awaited. (Source: Twitter/@ANI)
Related News

A BJP leader escaped a militant attack in Pulwama district of Jammu and Kashmir on Thursday, but his personal security officer (PSO) was injured in the incident, the police said. Militants fired upon Anwar Khan, a BJP leader, at Balhama in Pulwama district, a police official said. While Khan escaped the attack unhurt, his PSO, constable Bilal Ahmad, was injured in the incident, the official added.

He said the injured policeman was rushed to a hospital, where his condition was stated to be stable.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App

More Related News
    Most Read
    Best of Express
    Buzzing Now
    Top News
    Mar 15: Latest News