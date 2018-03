BJP leader escapes militant attack unhurt in Jammu-Kashmir; personal security officer injured

BJP leader Anwar Khan attacked by terrorists at Khanmoh in Pulwama district. One policeman injured; More details awaited. (Source: Twitter/@ANI) BJP leader Anwar Khan attacked by terrorists at Khanmoh in Pulwama district. One policeman injured; More details awaited. (Source: Twitter/@ANI)

A BJP leader escaped a militant attack in Pulwama district of Jammu and Kashmir on Thursday, but his personal security officer (PSO) was injured in the incident, the police said. Militants fired upon Anwar Khan, a BJP leader, at Balhama in Pulwama district, a police official said. While Khan escaped the attack unhurt, his PSO, constable Bilal Ahmad, was injured in the incident, the official added.

He said the injured policeman was rushed to a hospital, where his condition was stated to be stable.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App