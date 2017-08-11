BJP leader demands CBI probe into irregularities at university near Allahabad

A BJP leader on Friday demanded a CBI inquiry into the alleged misappropriation of funds provided by the central government to a university in Allahabad. “The Sam Higginbottom University of Agriculture, Technology and Sciences (SHUATS) is being run by its Vice Chancellor R B Lal as his personal fiefdom. He has been occupying the post for 17 years,” vice-president of the BJP’s Kashi region Devendra Nath Tripathi said on Friday.

“Lal has appointed his son as the dean and his daughter-in-law as an associate professor though neither of them possess the necessary qualifications laid down by the UGC.

“He is running 46 unrecognised schools across Uttar Pradesh, while at SHUATS about 50 unrecognised courses are being offered,” the BJP leader said.

