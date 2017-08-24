BJP leader calls on Tamil Nadu CM K Palaniswami, Deputy CM O Panneerselvam

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister K Palaniswami (R) and O Panneerselvam. (Source: PTI Photo) Tamil Nadu Chief Minister K Palaniswami (R) and O Panneerselvam. (Source: PTI Photo)

Amid the political turmoil in the ruling AIADMK, BJP National Secretary H Raja on Thursday called on Chief Minister K Palaniswami at the Secretariat at Chennai. He also called on Deputy chief minister O Panneerselvam and minister for Tamil Official Language and Tamil Culture K Pandiarajan. “It was a courtesy meeting with the chief minister. I also extended my greetings to Panneerselvam and Pandiarajan who have recently assumed office as Deputy chief minister and minister,” he told reporters.

To a query on the chief government whip seeking to disqualify 19 MLAs belonging to T T V Dhinakaran’s camp, he said the rebel MLAs may stand to lose their membership according to law.

“As per Anti-Defection law, we can says a party suffers a split only when 50 per cent of MLAs do not offer their support. If 19 or 20 MLAs go away, they will only lose their membership,” he said.

Raja also clarified that he was making the comments only as per the provisions available in the Constitution.

Rival AIADMK factions led by chief minister Palaniswami and rebel leader Panneerselvam buried the hatchet and merged earlier this week, as they said steps would be taken to expel jailed party general secretary V K Sasikala.

